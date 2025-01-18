Previous
Drawing Class Set-up by thedarkroom
Drawing Class Set-up

Black & White week here at The Darkroom.
I recently started a beginner drawing class and this was one of the subjects set-up. Well, not the light, but hey, that's what the photographer-me saw! lol Madeline @granagringa
18th January 2025 18th Jan 25

thedarkroom

@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
