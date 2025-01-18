Sign up
Photo 2047
Drawing Class Set-up
Black & White week here at The Darkroom.
I recently started a beginner drawing class and this was one of the subjects set-up. Well, not the light, but hey, that's what the photographer-me saw! lol Madeline
@granagringa
18th January 2025
18th Jan 25
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
2104
photos
92
followers
16
following
Views
0
Album
Darkroom
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
16th January 2025 3:42pm
Tags
black&white
,
form
,
minimal
,
negative-space
,
formulism
,
darkroom-bw
,
rule-of
,
-odds
