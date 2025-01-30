Sign up
Previous
Photo 2058
Foreground
This old tree stump offers some interest in the foreground with the firey colours making a wonderful backdrop For this weeks theme of using the foreground
@365anne
30th January 2025
30th Jan 25
3
1
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
2116
photos
92
followers
16
following
2051
2052
2053
2054
2055
2056
2057
2058
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Darkroom
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
29th January 2025 8:14am
Privacy
Public
Tags
darkroom-foreground
bkb in the city
ace
Great find and capture
January 30th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Yes, I love it, especially since that tree stump invites me to see other things within it. Maybe it’s a ground squirrel sniffing the air.
January 30th, 2025
katy
ace
Beautifully composed photo with all the colors in it and that is the perfect foreground subject
January 30th, 2025
