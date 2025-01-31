Previous
La Senora de la Plaza Grande by thedarkroom
La Senora de la Plaza Grande

I'm not much of a travel or street photographer but here goes. The theme this week here at the Darkroom is foreground and I think this fits that description. Saturday poster - Madeline @granagringa
31st January 2025 31st Jan 25

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
katy ace
Oh I think you did a great job with this one.
January 31st, 2025  
