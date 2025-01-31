Sign up
Previous
Photo 2060
La Senora de la Plaza Grande
I'm not much of a travel or street photographer but here goes. The theme this week here at the Darkroom is foreground and I think this fits that description. Saturday poster - Madeline
@granagringa
31st January 2025
31st Jan 25
1
0
Tags
street
,
woman
,
travel
,
rule-of-odds
,
darkroom-foreground
katy
ace
Oh I think you did a great job with this one.
January 31st, 2025
Leave a Comment
