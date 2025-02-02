Previous
Old hydrangeas in the foreground by thedarkroom
Photo 2063

Old hydrangeas in the foreground

As I’m still not very mobile a picture from my garden. The sun was just right for this and I even got some bokeh.
For the theme foreground. @jacqbb
2nd February 2025 2nd Feb 25

thedarkroom

@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
