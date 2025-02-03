Previous
bee-uitful bounty by thedarkroom
Photo 2064

bee-uitful bounty

no theme this week - you can't see the blue bands on the abdomen of this bee but you can see his legs are loaded @koalagardens
3rd February 2025 3rd Feb 25

thedarkroom

Anne ace
Super capture Katrina
February 3rd, 2025  
