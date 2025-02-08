Sign up
Previous
Photo 2068
The Waiting Room
Medical office waiting room with a bit of high-key/over exposure intentionally. No theme here in The Darkroom this week. Saturday shooter - Madeline
@granagringa
. Thanks always for visiting.
8th February 2025
8th Feb 25
1
1
3
1
1
Darkroom
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
7th February 2025 1:52pm
Public
waiting
blues
candid
high-key
waiting-room
leading-line
Shutterbug
ace
It has an abstract look and I love the purple and blue. Hope you are not there for anything serious.
February 9th, 2025
