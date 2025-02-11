Sign up
Previous
Photo 2071
Spices to be Ground
Ooops, I thought the prompt was ground, not earth. Anyway these spices came from the earth, have travelled half way around planet Earth and are earth colours.
Mistaken photogger - Jackie
Theme -EARTH!!!!
11th February 2025
11th Feb 25
0
0
Tags
jrdr25
,
darkroom-earth
