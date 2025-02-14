Previous
IMG_20250214_221745~2 by thedarkroom
Photo 2074

IMG_20250214_221745~2

Theme:- Earth.

Photo of a photo of the earth in a children's booklet.

Photographer:- la_photographic.
14th February 2025 14th Feb 25

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
Wendy ace
This is wonderful, Laura!
There is a new challenge for the Weekly SH*T list that needs to have words included on it. This would work perfectly for it.
Please tag your photo wsl-1 for it.
February 17th, 2025  
katy ace
What a clever solution to the prompt for the week
February 17th, 2025  
