A Bit of Earth (the Planet) by thedarkroom
Photo 2073

A Bit of Earth (the Planet)

An image from a few weeks ago on my trip to Mexico. Volcanic soil, not sure how the hill in the background was formed, but my take on this week's theme of "earth". Madeline @granagringa. Enjoy your piece of earth!!!
15th February 2025 15th Feb 25

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
katy ace
This looks very peaceful indeed, and an excellent shot of the earth
February 15th, 2025  
Kathy ace
A nice look at the terrain with the rocky soil, the lake and peaks in the distance.
February 15th, 2025  
