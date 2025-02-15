Sign up
Photo 2073
A Bit of Earth (the Planet)
An image from a few weeks ago on my trip to Mexico. Volcanic soil, not sure how the hill in the background was formed, but my take on this week's theme of "earth".
. Enjoy your piece of earth!!!
Tags
landscape
mexico
lake
darkroom-earth
katy
ace
This looks very peaceful indeed, and an excellent shot of the earth
February 15th, 2025
Kathy
ace
A nice look at the terrain with the rocky soil, the lake and peaks in the distance.
February 15th, 2025
