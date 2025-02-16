Sign up
Photo 2074
Earth
It produces wonderful stones and quartz. The ones in this photo live in one of my planters. They don’t only look good but the kept my cat digging in the ground,
For the theme Earth by
@jacqbb
16th February 2025
16th Feb 25
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
Album
Darkroom
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
16th February 2025 5:24pm
Tags
darkroom-earth
