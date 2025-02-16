Previous
Earth by thedarkroom
Earth

It produces wonderful stones and quartz. The ones in this photo live in one of my planters. They don’t only look good but the kept my cat digging in the ground,
For the theme Earth by @jacqbb
16th February 2025 16th Feb 25

thedarkroom

@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
