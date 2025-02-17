Previous
dragon in the house by thedarkroom
Photo 2078

well in the screen off back veranda that seems to allow some things through, but I don't mind. this is a tiny baby. no theme this week so I tagged for FOR @koalagardens
17th February 2025 17th Feb 25

thedarkroom

ace
katy ace
Cute little “dragon” . what kind of lizard is it?
February 18th, 2025  
