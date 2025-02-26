Previous
Lawn mower by thedarkroom
Lawn mower

Our community uses goats to keep the open space grasses “mowed” so they don’t become a fire hazard. Debbie @shutterbug49
26th February 2025 26th Feb 25

thedarkroom

katy ace
cutest little lawnmower I have ever seen! What a great idea
February 27th, 2025  
