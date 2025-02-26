Sign up
Previous
Photo 2086
Lawn mower
Our community uses goats to keep the open space grasses “mowed” so they don’t become a fire hazard. Debbie
@shutterbug49
26th February 2025
26th Feb 25
1
0
Tags
darkroom-animal
katy
ace
cutest little lawnmower I have ever seen! What a great idea
February 27th, 2025
