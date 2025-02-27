Sign up
Previous
Photo 2087
Walking companion
The challenge this week is to feature an animal, if you look closely you can see that Cookie enjoyed a roll in the mud this morning!
@365anne
27th February 2025
27th Feb 25
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
2145
photos
92
followers
16
following
Tags
darkroom-animal
Shutterbug
ace
Our Labrador loved to roll in the mud or anything that would get him dirty, especially after a wash.
February 27th, 2025
