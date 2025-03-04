Previous
Buckfast Abbey by thedarkroom
Buckfast Abbey

Not yet a 100 years old, but been a place of Christian worship for over a 1000!

Photogger - Jackie
4th March 2025 4th Mar 25

thedarkroom

thedarkroom

A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills.
