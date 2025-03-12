Sign up
Previous
Photo 2096
Shadows
I shined light from 3 different sources onto this simple parsley stem. Theme this week is Shadow and Light. Debbie
@shutterbug49
12th March 2025
12th Mar 25
1
1
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
2154
photos
93
followers
16
following
Tags
darkroom-shadow
*lynn
ace
very cool ~ great shadows
March 12th, 2025
