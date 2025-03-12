Previous
Shadows by thedarkroom
Shadows

I shined light from 3 different sources onto this simple parsley stem. Theme this week is Shadow and Light. Debbie @shutterbug49
thedarkroom

*lynn ace
very cool ~ great shadows
March 12th, 2025  
