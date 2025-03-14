Previous
IMG_20250314_163053 (1) by thedarkroom
Photo 2102

IMG_20250314_163053 (1)

Theme:- Shadows.

Me enjoying an espresso martini in shadow.

Photographer:- la_photographic.
14th March 2025 14th Mar 25

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
