Photo 2101
Coffee and Creamer (Shadows)
A little late in posting...I guess I needed more coffee this weekend! Darkroom theme this past week - shadows. Late for Saturday posting...Madeline
@granagringa
.
15th March 2025
15th Mar 25
0
2
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
2160
photos
93
followers
16
following
575% complete
View this month »
2095
2096
2097
2098
2099
2100
2101
2102
Photo Details
Views
7
Fav's
2
Album
Darkroom
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
17th March 2025 7:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
coffee
,
shadows
,
cup
,
creamer
,
eotb
,
darkroom-shadows
