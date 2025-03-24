Previous
shapes in photography by thedarkroom
Photo 2108

shapes in photography

I had some ideas but you can see it's wet wet wet again here and I realised the screen door of my office makes for interesting shapes ... join us with your shapes this week!
24th March 2025 24th Mar 25

thedarkroom

A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
