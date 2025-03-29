Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2114
spheres
Darkroom theme this week is shape or shapes. I always interested in seeing how my fellow darkroomers interpret these themes! So varied!
Saturday image poster - Madeline
@granagringa
Thanks always for visits & comments!
29th March 2025
29th Mar 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
2172
photos
93
followers
16
following
579% complete
View this month »
2107
2108
2109
2110
2111
2112
2113
2114
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
Darkroom
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
balls
,
shapes
,
spheres
,
low-key
,
rule-of-odds
,
darkroom-shape
Shutterbug
ace
Nice capture of the light on the balls. How is your show going?
March 30th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close