Previous
Leaving and Arriving on a (Easy)Jet Plane by thedarkroom
Photo 2119

Leaving and Arriving on a (Easy)Jet Plane

Looks like they polished the wing, blue sky above the clouds, land ahoy, Portugese tiles and Moorish ceiling in the cathedral, our hotel.

Rain is forecast for much of the week, but it's pretty perfect as I type!
2nd April 2025 2nd Apr 25

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
580% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Anne ace
How lovely! Enjoy your holiday
April 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact