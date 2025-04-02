Sign up
Previous
Photo 2119
Leaving and Arriving on a (Easy)Jet Plane
Looks like they polished the wing, blue sky above the clouds, land ahoy, Portugese tiles and Moorish ceiling in the cathedral, our hotel.
Rain is forecast for much of the week, but it's pretty perfect as I type!
2nd April 2025
2nd Apr 25
1
0
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills.
2177
photos
93
followers
16
following
2112
2113
2114
2115
2116
2117
2118
2119
Tags
madeira
jrdr25
Anne
How lovely! Enjoy your holiday
April 1st, 2025
