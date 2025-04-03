Sign up
Photo 2122
Snake's Head Fritillaries
I was pleased to see these had survived the winter. Sorry for very late posting. No theme this week
@365anne
3rd April 2025
3rd Apr 25
1
0
katy
ace
I have never seen or heard of this before! What a pretty flower
April 7th, 2025
