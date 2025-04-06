Sign up
Photo 2123
D.I.Y. Greenhouse
The last week we build ourselves a greenhouse complete with a water barrel and planted some tomatoes, zucchini, bell peppers and some herbs.
No theme week
@jacqbb
6th April 2025
6th Apr 25
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
2183
photos
93
followers
16
following
Anne
ace
How wonderful! We have a vegetable trug which is higher so I don’t have to kneel, very useful. Enjoy your homegrown produce
April 7th, 2025
