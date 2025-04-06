Previous
Next
D.I.Y. Greenhouse by thedarkroom
Photo 2123

D.I.Y. Greenhouse

The last week we build ourselves a greenhouse complete with a water barrel and planted some tomatoes, zucchini, bell peppers and some herbs.
No theme week @jacqbb
6th April 2025 6th Apr 25

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
581% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Anne ace
How wonderful! We have a vegetable trug which is higher so I don’t have to kneel, very useful. Enjoy your homegrown produce
April 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact