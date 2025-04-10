Previous
Sparkles on the lake by thedarkroom
Photo 2127

Sparkles on the lake

Not quite as I had hoped but the sun was too high Theme - sparkle @365anne
10th April 2025 10th Apr 25

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
katy ace
Very creative concept to find those sparkles and capture them so well
April 11th, 2025  
