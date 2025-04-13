Previous
Pyrite or foolsgold by thedarkroom
Photo 2129

Pyrite or foolsgold

We had a lot of clouds today and the few moments we had a little sun it was gone when I went outside with my camera. So my back-up plan was this a piece of pyrite with three little starbursts to add a little sparkle.
Disappointed @jacqbb
13th April 2025 13th Apr 25

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
583% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact