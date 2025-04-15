Sign up
Previous
Photo 2131
Easter Garden
There's a beautiful garden at the entrance to Salisbury Cathedral. The stone will be rolled to open the cave on Easter Sunday and will in place remain until Ascension.
Jackie
15th April 2025
15th Apr 25
cathedral
salisbury
jrdr25
judith deacon
What a lovely little garden and such a great idea.
April 15th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
And I wonder where the 3 crosses are!
April 15th, 2025
JackieR
ace
@wakelys
on the hot buns?
@judithdeacon
wonder if they build it each year??
April 15th, 2025
judith deacon
@wakelys
In the arches immediately above!
April 15th, 2025
