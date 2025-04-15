Previous
Easter Garden by thedarkroom
Photo 2131

Easter Garden

There's a beautiful garden at the entrance to Salisbury Cathedral. The stone will be rolled to open the cave on Easter Sunday and will in place remain until Ascension.

Jackie
15th April 2025 15th Apr 25

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
583% complete

Photo Details

judith deacon
What a lovely little garden and such a great idea.
April 15th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
And I wonder where the 3 crosses are!
April 15th, 2025  
JackieR ace
@wakelys on the hot buns?
@judithdeacon wonder if they build it each year??
April 15th, 2025  
judith deacon
@wakelys In the arches immediately above!
April 15th, 2025  
