Previous
Blasphemous or cute? by thedarkroom
Photo 2135

Blasphemous or cute?

This was one of the rocks I spotted in the park outside of Lone Pine. Debbie @shutterbug49
16th April 2025 16th Apr 25

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
584% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
Cute but a little bit destructive as well
April 17th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
I actually dislike people doing this kind of thing. I agree with katy's comment that it is destructive in all kinds of ways!
April 17th, 2025  
Kathy ace
The vandalism of graffiti unless it is on private property and the owners sanctioned it.
April 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact