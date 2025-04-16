Sign up
Previous
Photo 2135
Blasphemous or cute?
This was one of the rocks I spotted in the park outside of Lone Pine. Debbie
@shutterbug49
16th April 2025
16th Apr 25
3
0
2128
2129
2130
2131
2132
2133
2134
2135
katy
ace
Cute but a little bit destructive as well
April 17th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
I actually dislike people doing this kind of thing. I agree with katy's comment that it is destructive in all kinds of ways!
April 17th, 2025
Kathy
ace
The vandalism of graffiti unless it is on private property and the owners sanctioned it.
April 17th, 2025
