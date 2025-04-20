Sign up
Previous
Photo 2138
Fern
I’m always in awe when I see how the ferns in my garden making new leaves in spring.
No theme week
@jacqbb
20th April 2025
20th Apr 25
4
0
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
2197
photos
94
followers
16
following
2131
2132
2133
2134
2135
2136
2137
2138
Views
9
Comments
4
Album
Darkroom
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
21st April 2025 12:01pm
Anne
ace
Super shot, I love to see how tightly curled the ferns are
April 21st, 2025
JackieR
ace
Love fiddleheads!
April 21st, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Wonderful!
April 21st, 2025
Liz Gooster
ace
Lovely vibrant colours
April 21st, 2025
