Fern by thedarkroom
Photo 2138

Fern

I’m always in awe when I see how the ferns in my garden making new leaves in spring.
No theme week @jacqbb
20th April 2025 20th Apr 25

thedarkroom

A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
Anne
Super shot, I love to see how tightly curled the ferns are
April 21st, 2025  
JackieR
Love fiddleheads!
April 21st, 2025  
Kathy A
Wonderful!
April 21st, 2025  
Liz Gooster
Lovely vibrant colours
April 21st, 2025  
