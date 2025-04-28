Sign up
Previous
Photo 2146
IMG_20250425_171350
Theme:- Unusual P.O.V.
A fence in an unusual place.
Photographer:- la_photographic.
28th April 2025
28th Apr 25
2
0
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
2206
photos
95
followers
16
following
587% complete
2139
2140
2141
2142
2143
2144
2145
2146
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
Darkroom
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
darkroom-pov
Anne
ace
Looks like it’s been fished out of a river?? Good find Laura
April 27th, 2025
Granagringa
ace
strange fence and sign...especially with a step there as well.
April 27th, 2025
