Say What???? by thedarkroom
Photo 2149

Say What????

Have you ever seen a tractor in a tree before. We were doing our POV theme, but I’d already posted mine when I saw this. So I took it anyway. Debbie @shutterbug49
30th April 2025 30th Apr 25

thedarkroom

A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
JackieR ace
What? Why? Great find!
April 30th, 2025  
