Previous
Photo 2154
Gangsta Nana
I've been on a portrait taking course and tried to put some of it in action on me, with backlighting provided by two desk lamps.
One day I'll get proper studio kit!
Theme -backlighting
Hats off to Jackie (Perhaps not!)
6th May 2025
6th May 25
3
1
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
2214
photos
95
followers
16
following
2147
2148
2149
2150
2151
2152
2153
2154
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Darkroom
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
4th May 2025 12:15pm
Tags
jrdr25
,
darkroom-backlighting
katy
ace
oh Jackie! Well done the back light seems to be perfect and I don't think it's easy to do
May 4th, 2025
Walks @ 7
ace
This is so wonderful, full of mystery and intrigue. Fav.
May 4th, 2025
kali
ace
well done, hard to pull off in a selfie
May 4th, 2025
