Gangsta Nana by thedarkroom
Gangsta Nana

I've been on a portrait taking course and tried to put some of it in action on me, with backlighting provided by two desk lamps.

One day I'll get proper studio kit!

Theme -backlighting
Hats off to Jackie (Perhaps not!)
6th May 2025 6th May 25

Photo Details

katy ace
oh Jackie! Well done the back light seems to be perfect and I don’t think it’s easy to do
May 4th, 2025  
Walks @ 7 ace
This is so wonderful, full of mystery and intrigue. Fav.
May 4th, 2025  
kali ace
well done, hard to pull off in a selfie
May 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
