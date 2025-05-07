Sign up
Previous
Photo 2156
Backlit Lily
Our theme this week is backlighting. This is a bouquet taken out to the sunlight so i could meet the challenge. Debbie
@shutterbug49
7th May 2025
7th May 25
1
2
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
2216
photos
95
followers
16
following
2149
2150
2151
2152
2153
2154
2155
2156
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Darkroom
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
7th May 2025 9:09am
Tags
darkroom-backlit
Anne
ace
Fab pop of colour enhanced by the backlighting
May 7th, 2025
