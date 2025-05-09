Previous
IMG_20250509_091319 by thedarkroom
Photo 2158

IMG_20250509_091319

Theme:- Backlight.

A tree backlit by the sun.

Photographer:- la_photographic.
9th May 2025 9th May 25

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills.
Photo Details

Anne ace
Love the suns rays coming from behind the tree
May 12th, 2025  
