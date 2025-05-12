Previous
bathing in the rain
bathing in the rain

This Lewins honeyeater was bathing even though it was lightly raining as you can see. I have a few different height bamboo poles around the bath and the birds dip in then sit on the poles grooming before dipping again. @koalagardens
12th May 2025

thedarkroom

@thedarkroom
JackieR
That's a tiny bird ( or huge bamboo pole)
May 12th, 2025  
