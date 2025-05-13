Previous
Peonies by thedarkroom
Peonies

My peonies were at their shocking pink best whilst I was away last week. They're still rather beautiful - here's three of them in one image!
13th May 2025 13th May 25

thedarkroom

ace
Anne ace
Super! It reminds me of a ballerina's dress!
May 14th, 2025  
