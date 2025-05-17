Sign up
Photo 2164
Peek-a-Boo with an Egret
My morning walk along the riverfront sometimes has the neighbors near by; that's what I think of this egret, just another neighbor. No theme week here at the Darkroom; Saturday shooter Madeline
@granagringa
17th May 2025
17th May 25
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
5
1
Darkroom
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
14th May 2025 5:59am
Tags
reflection
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
river
,
egret
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
May 17th, 2025
