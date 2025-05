My Hobbies ( other than photogging)

My family despair of me since I retired, as I keep trying out crafts.



Sue introduced me to copperfoiling, and I'm good at boats with one sail.

I've tried painting, joined groups, attended classes, I'm rubbish, but enjoy the mindfulness of it

Latest hobby is cyanotypes - I've a folder full of failures and almost successfuls

In November I'm trying out lino-cutting!



Hobbie-ist Jackie

Theme - hobby not photography 😕