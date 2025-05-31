Previous
Wading Under the Bridge by thedarkroom
Wading Under the Bridge

No theme this week at the Darkroom. Morning on the Northeast Branch of the Cape Fear River. The colors and light and shapes appeal to me...and that neighborly egret! Thanks for visits. Saturday poster Madeline @granagringa
31st May 2025 31st May 25

thedarkroom

