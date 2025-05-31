Sign up
Photo 2179
Wading Under the Bridge
No theme this week at the Darkroom. Morning on the Northeast Branch of the Cape Fear River. The colors and light and shapes appeal to me...and that neighborly egret! Thanks for visits. Saturday poster Madeline
@granagringa
31st May 2025
31st May 25
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
Tags
wildlife
,
water
,
river
,
egret
,
urban
,
structures
,
ripples
,
engineering
