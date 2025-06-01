Previous
Red valerian by thedarkroom
Photo 2180

Red valerian

These are in my garden, but I always admired them on little stone walls that I saw on my travels through the United Kingdom. No theme week @jacqbb
1st June 2025 1st Jun 25

thedarkroom

A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
