I would normally take the theme's photo the week, or even on my day, of the challenge.However this week much needed rain is going to fall and I cannot get enthusiastic about going out with my camera.Here is me, on my photoboard, going down the Spinnaker Tower Not a view often seen from this iconic landmark. Also in shot, taken by me, unusual view of one of the Rampion wind turbines off Brighton and Durdle Door.Lazy, but dry, photographer - JackieTheme - unusual view of local landmark