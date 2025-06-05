Sign up
Photo 2184
Local landmark
The village Church is a local landmark and this is an unusual perspective of it
@365anne
5th June 2025
5th Jun 25
0
0
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
2250
photos
93
followers
16
following
2183
2184
2185
2186
2187
2188
2189
2190
Views
4
Album
Darkroom
Camera
COOLPIX L840
Taken
19th April 2017 7:33am
Tags
darkroom-landmark
