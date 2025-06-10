Previous
Bathtub Seedlings by thedarkroom
Photo 2188

Bathtub Seedlings

The slugs have invaded my plastic greenhouse, so the sunflower seedlings are being kept safe indoors. Doesn't everyone do this??

Seedy photographer - Jackie
10th June 2025 10th Jun 25

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
599% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact