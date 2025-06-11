Sign up
Previous
Photo 2189
Making Sun Catchers
Craft class this week making sun catchers. Debbie
@shutterbug49
No theme this week.
11th June 2025
11th Jun 25
2
0
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
2249
photos
93
followers
16
following
599% complete
View this month »
2182
2183
2184
2185
2186
2187
2188
2189
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
June 11th, 2025
katy
ace
That sounds like so much fun and from what I can see through the photos, someone came up with some very creative Sun catchers
June 11th, 2025
