First lily by thedarkroom
First lily

I planted some lilies in pots during the Covid lockdown, each year I am so pleased to see them reappear! This is the first this year @365anne
12th June 2025 12th Jun 25

thedarkroom

katy ace
How remarkable that they still bloom for you every year! This is a gorgeous photo of this one
June 15th, 2025  
