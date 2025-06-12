Sign up
Photo 2191
First lily
I planted some lilies in pots during the Covid lockdown, each year I am so pleased to see them reappear! This is the first this year
@365anne
12th June 2025
12th Jun 25
1
1
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Darkroom
Camera
KODAK PIXPRO AZ255
Taken
15th June 2025 6:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
katy
ace
How remarkable that they still bloom for you every year! This is a gorgeous photo of this one
June 15th, 2025
