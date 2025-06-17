Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2194
Baby Giant
I'm hoping it will grow into a sunflower. Planted by grandson, its siblings felled by slugs or snails. Now protected by copperfoil but still needs to survive me as the gardener.
Hopeful photogger - Jackie
Theme - growing things
17th June 2025
17th Jun 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
2254
photos
93
followers
16
following
601% complete
View this month »
2187
2188
2189
2190
2191
2192
2193
2194
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Darkroom
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
17th June 2025 5:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jrdr25
,
darkroom-grow
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close