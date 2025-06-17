Previous
Baby Giant by thedarkroom
Photo 2194

Baby Giant

I'm hoping it will grow into a sunflower. Planted by grandson, its siblings felled by slugs or snails. Now protected by copperfoil but still needs to survive me as the gardener.

Hopeful photogger - Jackie
Theme - growing things
17th June 2025 17th Jun 25

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
601% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact