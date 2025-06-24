Previous
My Mantlepiece
My Mantlepiece

I made a tabletop flower arrangement for the course I'm doing. Flowers free from a friend's garden, containers my fossicked finds and a pottery vase made by a friend. They're dropping petals everywhere now, so into the compost bin tomorrow!

Floral photogger Jackie
24th June 2025

thedarkroom

