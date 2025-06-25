Sign up
Photo 2204
Celosia
Our celosia is beginning to bloom. It will be much bigger soon. It brings some brightness to our side yard. No theme this week. Debbie
@shutterbug48
25th June 2025
25th Jun 25
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
