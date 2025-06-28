Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2206
Lines and Shapes in Tones of Gray
forms and shapes and lines in almost monochrome. eotb and minimalism . shot by Madeline
@granagringa
, the Saturday poster here in the Darkroom.
28th June 2025
28th Jun 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
2268
photos
93
followers
16
following
604% complete
View this month »
2201
2202
2203
2204
2205
2206
2207
2208
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Darkroom
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
22nd June 2025 6:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lines
,
pipes
,
roof
,
monochrome
,
shapes
,
form
,
minimalism
,
formulist
katy
ace
I like it! I can’t express why, but it is very appealing
June 30th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close