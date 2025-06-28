Previous
Next
Lines and Shapes in Tones of Gray by thedarkroom
Photo 2206

Lines and Shapes in Tones of Gray

forms and shapes and lines in almost monochrome. eotb and minimalism . shot by Madeline @granagringa, the Saturday poster here in the Darkroom.
28th June 2025 28th Jun 25

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
604% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
I like it! I can’t express why, but it is very appealing
June 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact