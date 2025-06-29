Previous
Walking with mum and dad by thedarkroom
Walking with mum and dad

Such a feast to see them stroll just along the street from one ditch to another. The young ones got tired every other step sat down for a moment and started again.

I had an exhibition this weekend with two friends and was totally wiped out so sorry for posting late.
No theme week @jacqbb
29th June 2025 29th Jun 25

thedarkroom

katy ace
Fun find and great to see so many different poses!

How was the exhibit?
July 1st, 2025  
