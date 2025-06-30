Previous
some guests talking about ... by thedarkroom
Photo 2206

some guests talking about ...

... koalas of course. Another YouTuber who does koala stuff visited yesterday and they were delighted to see a koala from the house even before we went out walking together @koalagardens
katy ace
Perfect capture of the two of them as they discover it together. I cannot imagine being able to just walk outside and see a koala.
June 29th, 2025  
