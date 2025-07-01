Previous
Conversing with his 'Phone by thedarkroom
Photo 2206

Conversing with his 'Phone

The reflection didn't show up that well but I like the feelings of isolation and being solitary this candid captured. Without the 'phone I think he looks quite lonely. What story do you see??



Sneaky person - Jackie
Theme - people conversing
1st July 2025 1st Jul 25

thedarkroom

