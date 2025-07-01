Sign up
Previous
Photo 2206
Conversing with his 'Phone
The reflection didn't show up that well but I like the feelings of isolation and being solitary this candid captured. Without the 'phone I think he looks quite lonely. What story do you see??
Sneaky person - Jackie
Theme - people conversing
1st July 2025
1st Jul 25
0
0
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
2266
photos
93
followers
16
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Darkroom
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
29th June 2025 11:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jrdr25
,
darkroom-conversation
,
of course he could have been playing wordl
